Top APC Governors Arrive For Oborevwori, Okowa’s Defection To APC

Preparations are well underway for the highly anticipated reception of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, accompanied by nine other APC governors, have already arrived in Asaba to attend the event.

Other APC governors in the state capital include Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, and Gombe State Governor, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya.

In addition to the governors, the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, have also made their way to Asaba for the significant event.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Delta State chapter of the APC has urged party members to welcome the influx of new members, describing the defection of Governor Oborevwori and Senator Okowa as a sign of growth and consolidation for the party, particularly ahead of future elections.

In a statement, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, hailed the defection as a “landmark event” that has “shattered the political firmament” in Delta State.

He stated, “This marks a new dawn for the progressive family in Delta State and symbolizes unity, inclusivity, and our collective commitment to the growth and development of our dear Delta State.”

Onojeghuo further emphasised that the defection was in line with Governor Oborevwori’s vision for the state, specifically his M.O.R.E. agenda, which aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda for the country.