Tinubu Is More Sincere Than Onanuga – Okonkwo

Former Chieftain of the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has described the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, as an insincere man.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, said President Tinubu is more sincere than Ononuga.

The Nollywood legend stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Monday. He further described Onanuga as a man who would sell sand as rice to Nigerians.

“A man who Tinubu is even more sincere than. At least, Tinubu has acknowledged in some fora that things are difficult and he takes responsibility. But this is a man that pushes responsibility to every other person except this government. The greatest liability of this government is a media aide like Bayo Onanuga. You have a media aide that wants to sell everything, including sand as rice to Nigerian people,” he said.

The former spokesman of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed’s Campaign Organization noted that the ruling APC should not be blamed for the crises in opposition parties. He said it was the responsibility of the opposition parties to resist the ruling party’s attacks.

“You cannot blame the ruling party for any perfidy in the opposition party. It is a legitmate political attack. It is a legitimate one for the ruling party to use every means that is peaceful and not by force to see whether they can bring confusion in the camp of the opposotion, Blame the opposition if they cannot gather themselves together,” he stated.

Barrister Okonkwo emphasized that the opposition parties cannot defeat President Tinubu in 2027 unless they come together in a coalition.