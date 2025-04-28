Tinubu Is Driving Nigeria To One Party State – Sani

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo’s former spokesman, Umar Sani, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is perfecting state capture and driving Nigeria to a one-party state.

Naija News reports that Sani said the President’s policies from the day he was sworn in were aimed at impoverishing citizens without compassion.

In a statement on Sunday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain condemned the removal of fuel subsidy, the floating of Nigeria, increase in electricity tariff and the classification of Nigerians into bands by the current government.

“On his very first day in office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu exhibited a striking lack of compassion for Nigerian citizens. He publicly admitted that two pivotal elements absent from his original inauguration speech were spontaneously announced from the rostrum immediately after he was sworn in. He confessed that it took considerable courage to declare the removal of these critical economic pillars.

“The elimination of fuel subsidies and the adoption of multiple exchange rates leading to the floating of the naira proved not only catastrophic but profoundly injurious to the nation’s economy. These measures triggered the immediate and exponential rise in the cost of goods and services through a multiplier effect, resulting in hyperinflation. The negative impact on the populace was swift and severe.

“As if that were not enough, electricity tariffs were simultaneously restructured into Bands A, B, and C, with astronomical increases that further burdened citizens. Subsidies for agriculture, livestock, and credits were also removed. As Nigerians sank deeper into poverty, leading to widespread protests, another bombshell loomed: the vexatious tax reform bill.

“Resistance to the bill was not confined to ordinary citizens; it provoked the ire of state governors, traditional rulers, and some courageous legislators who, despite their patriotic stand, could mount only feeble opposition. Yet, true to form, President Tinubu remained unshaken, emphatically insisting he had no intention of withdrawing the bill,” he said.

The former spokesman of PDP’s 2019 presidential campaign council accused President Tinubu of capturing the judiciary, through appointments of loyalists to the highest positions in the third arm of government.

Sambo’s former spokesman added that the President was responsible for crises in opposition parties and coercing opposition politicians into joining the ruling party.

Sani, however, noted that Nigerians would resist the President’s plot to achieve state capture of the nation.

“In his quest for total control, President Tinubu stacked critical positions with loyalists, predominantly from a single ethnic group. Capturing the judiciary was made easier by the elevation of a Chief Justice he had previously appointed as Governor of Lagos State. Judicial officers were rewarded with outrageously increased salaries and lavish incentives, ostensibly for their loyalty during election petition adjudications.

“Perhaps most concerning is the erosion of democratic space: opposition voices have been silenced, internal conflicts fomented within opposition parties, and intimidation tactics employed to coerce defections. This orchestrated assault on political plurality signals an unmistakable attempt to entrench a one-party state.

“However, suppressing opposition is not a substitute for electoral conquest. History shows that when democratic channels are obstructed, the electorate often responds decisively, potentially seeking alternative, lesser-known opposition platforms to deliver a crushing blow to the ruling establishment. If current trends continue unchecked, the 2027 elections could witness a dramatic realignment of Nigeria’s political landscape,” he added.