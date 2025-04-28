Tinubu Govt Promises To Pay Workers ₦35,000 Wage Award Arrears

The federal government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has promised to pay ₦35,000 wage award arrears to federal workers.

The government made the promise to settle the outstanding payment in a statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), which was signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa.

The statement noted that the Federal Government had previously paid five months’ wage award to federal government employees in instalments. Mokwa added that the outstanding five months would be paid in instalments of ₦35,000 per month.

He said the first instalment of the outstanding wage award arrears would not be paid with the April 2025 salary, but will be paid after the salaries have been settled.

“The wage award arrears will not be paid with the April 2025 salary; it will come immediately after the salary is paid,” he said.

The statement also affirmed the commitment of the federal government to fully implement all policies and agreements regarding staff remuneration and welfare to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Naija News recalls that the ₦35,000 interim wage award was introduced in October 2023 as a temporary relief measure for workers following the removal of the petrol subsidy and the escalation of prices that followed.

The Federal Government promised that it would continue the ₦35,000 wage award until a new minimum wage agreement is implemented, but the payment was not consistent, particularly after labour unions and the government agreed to the new ₦70,000 new minimum wage.