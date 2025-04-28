“This Is A Tsunami” – Okowa, Oborevwori Officially Defect To APC In Delta Mega Rally

In a major political twist ahead of the 2027 general elections, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The historic move, which ended the PDP’s 26-year dominance in the oil-rich state, was formalized at a grand ceremony held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, the state capital, amid a mammoth crowd.

The defectors were received into the APC by top party chieftains, including Vice President Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Senator Adams Oshiomhole; and Governor Hope Uzodimma, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, among others.

Describing the event as “historic,” Governor Oborevwori said the decision to join the APC was reached after wide consultations with stakeholders across the state.

“What you have seen here today is a movement, not a defection. We have consulted stakeholders at all levels. Mr President has shown us love,” Oborevwori said.

Justifying the move, Oborevwori said, “We cannot face him [President Bola Tinubu] in 2027 to work against him. When you consult widely, you can see that the love is organic.”

He revealed that all members of the Delta State House of Assembly, the state executive council, local government chairmen, councillors, and other political officeholders in the state would also be moving to the APC.

Echoing Oborevwori’s sentiments, former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said the decision to collapse the PDP structure was made in the best interest of the people of Delta State.

“Today is a great day for us in Delta State. We defected in the best interest of our people,” Okowa said.

“It was not about me or the governor, but the fact that there is a need for us to connect to Abuja. This is a bold, patriotic, and well-intentioned move.”

Okowa, who was the PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, said the alignment with the APC would ensure greater development for the state.

Leading the APC delegation, Vice President Shettima hailed the mass defection as a political “tsunami.”

“A tsunami of this proportion has never happened,” Shettima said, describing the move as a testament to the progressive ideals of Oborevwori and his team.