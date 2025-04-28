Shettima Welcomes Oborevwori, Okowa, PDP Members To APC In Delta

Asaba, the Delta State capital, witnessed a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere on Monday as a large crowd gathered to see Vice President Kashim Shettima formally welcome Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The venue, the Cenotaph, was a sea of yellow, the trademark color of Governor Oborevwori’s political faction. Party supporters, many braving the scorching heat, danced and celebrated to loud music coming from strategically placed speakers.

The grand event was graced by numerous dignitaries, including APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, 16 APC governors, as well as members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), federal lawmakers, and ministers.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Shettima, hailed the political shift as a “tsunami of unimaginable proportions” and commended Governor Oborevwori and the former Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for their statesmanship and unity in leading the defection to the APC.

Tinubu expressed confidence that this move would not only fortify the APC’s influence but also promote greater political stability within the state and across the country.

Tinubu’s Remarks: A Political Tsunami

He remarked: “What can be greater than the promise of this day? This is a political tsunami of unimaginable proportions that has never happened in the history of the South-South region and barely in the history of this country.

“A political tsunami of this magnitude has never occurred, where all the members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly are in the APC. The Speaker and all the members of the House of Assembly. Many members of the House of Representatives, the Governor and his entire cabinet, and 500 councillors across the 25 local government areas of this great state. What testimony do you have greater than this?

“The true measure of a political party lies not merely in the industry, the very name of its members, but in the conviction. It is, in fact, among those who once stood across from them.

“This vindication is even more fundamental. When those who once saw us as outsiders and opponents crossed the lines of difference to become part of the enduring family we have built.

“This historic day, therefore, is both a celebration of the enduring promise of the APC and a tribute to the vision, courage, and foresight of the great giants we have come to welcome into the hall of fame of our political party, along with their devoted followers who are joining us today.

“I want to pay special tribute to Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the wonderful relationship that exists between him and his successor. Senator Okowa, you are indeed a great leader and Governor Oborevwori, for embracing him, for treating him with respect and decorum, you are even a greater leader,” he added.

Tribute to Okowa and Oborevwori’s Leadership

Tinubu also paid tribute to Senator Okowa for his leadership and the positive relationship between him and his successor, Governor Oborevwori. He praised their unity, noting it was a testament to their commitment to the collective good of the state.

Tinubu said, “We are here with our unshaken belief in the power of collaboration, the understanding that we are stronger together than we can ever be apart. What sets the APC apart is not an illusion of uniformity; it is our accepting that differences are inevitable and that greatness lies in managing them.

“Our tables have always been tables of dialogue, places where every member, no matter how big or small, is welcome to air their grievances.

“Your Excellencies, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the other great men and women, we welcome you to the APC today.

“I bring them the warm assurance of His Excellency President Bola, Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and all members of the APC.

“Now that you have come, we are all co-owners because according to the constitution of the party, the Governor of the party is the leader of the party in the state, this is now as much as your party as it is ours.

“You have brought to us a wealth of experience, a breath of wisdom and a measure of strength for which we shall always remain grateful.

“This is a declaration that the strength of our great nation is alive, a spirit that brings your ambition, your party alliance and sees the larger set of history.

“Nigeria is greater than all of us, and what we do here today is a step towards strengthening our promise. We welcome you, Your Excellency, not as defectors but as brothers and sisters who have found your rightful place amongst us.

“We welcome you not as guests but as family, we welcome you as fellow architects of a better Nigeria and may this day be remembered not just by what it signifies today but for the enduring fraternity and vision of source for tomorrow.”

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s Statement: A Movement, Not Just Defection

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori addressed the gathering, stressing that the event was not merely a defection but a collective movement for the good of Delta State.

He stated that extensive consultations had been made at all levels, from the National Assembly to local government areas, all of which led to this decision to join the APC.

Governor Oborevwori spoke about the importance of unity within the party and pledged to ensure the APC’s success in future elections.

He said: “What you have seen here today is a movement, it’s not a defection, it’s a movement. We have done consultation with the National Assembly, with leadership, with stakeholders at the state level, at the senatorial level, at the local government level, at the ward level, and we all decided that we must all join.”

Governor Oborevwori emphasized Delta State’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s vision and acknowledged the unwavering support from the APC.

He continued: “We cannot face him in 2027 to work against him. The love that he has shown to us in Delta State, we need to reciprocate it.”

Oborevwori further expressed confidence that this move would consolidate political strength in the state, noting: “This is a movement, this is not defection. We have agreed we will move together and when we move together, what is in the national we will be able to grab it.”

He also assured the audience that there would be no factions within the APC, stating: “There are some things people say in the newspaper, that there is confusion, there is a faction. As I have come, there will be no faction again. Let me tell you, APC is not like PDP. The Governor takes charge, and we are taking charge.”

APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje’s Remarks

APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje expressed his appreciation for the relationship between Governor Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ganduje pointed out that such strong relationships are rare and crucial in politics. He acknowledged the value of this collaboration in helping the APC in Delta State thrive.

Dr. Ganduje praised Governor Oborevwori’s leadership style and commended his commitment to progressive governance, saying: “Our core value in APC is progressive leadership and coincidentally, from what we have seen on the ground in respect of your programmes and your projects, you are a progressive Governor.”

He concluded by welcoming the new members into the APC with open arms, stating: “We are welcoming you for coming home. We believe in progressive ideas, we believe in proximity, interacting with different levels of our party; we believe in openness, we believe in internal democracy, we believe in self-accountability, and we thank you for coming in.”

Senator Hope Uzodimma on APC’s Historic Day in Delta State

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma, described the occasion as a historic moment for the APC. He reaffirmed that the party was delighted with the political shift in Delta State, reinforcing APC’s commitment to the country’s development.

Uzodimma encouraged Deltans to continue supporting their Governor as he solidifies his administration’s achievements and implements policies that benefit all citizens.

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa Reflects on the Political Shift

The former Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, explained that the decision to align with the APC was made with the collective good of the state in mind.

He emphasized that the move was not driven by personal ambition but by the need to forge stronger connections with Abuja, where essential resources and support are found.

Okowa shared his reflections on the experience of being in opposition and expressed his belief that Governor Oborevwori’s alliance with Abuja would bolster his efforts.

He said: “After thorough consultations with stakeholders, it was clear that a bold, strategic, and patriotic move was necessary for the state’s future.”

Okowa called for unity within the APC and urged all members to rally together for the betterment of Delta State, stressing the importance of collaboration in achieving lasting success.