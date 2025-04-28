Scores Killed In Fresh Bomb Explosion In Borno

A bomb explosion in Borno State has claimed the lives of an undetermined number of travellers journeying from Kala-Balge to the Gamboru-Ngala Local Government Area of the state.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the sad event took place on Monday evening when a vehicle en route from Rann, the administrative centre of Kala-Balge, triggered an improvised explosive device.

The spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed the incident to The PUNCH, stating that efforts are underway to gather the required information.

“I am aware that it happened. Please, I will get back to you. I am still gathering necessary information,” Daso told journalists.

According to local reports, it has been stated that eight individuals lost their lives in the explosion, with numerous others suffering serious injuries.

A source, who requested anonymity, mentioned, ‘Women and children were affected. Approximately eight people have died.‘