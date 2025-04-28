President Tinubu Hails Remo Stars For Winning 2024-2025 NPFL Title

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club for winning the 2024–2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title and urged them to conquer Africa.

President Tinubu characterized this remarkable achievement as a significant milestone that not only highlights the prowess of the team but also places the town of Ikenne and Ogun State prominently in the national spotlight.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended the players, coaching staff, and management of Remo Stars for what he lauded as their “hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit.”

He acknowledged the exceptional efforts and strategic planning that led to this success, particularly emphasizing the team’s resilience and determination, which shone through after several challenging seasons.

“Their courage in pursuing success despite three previous near-misses in the race for the league title is admirable.

“I hope their example will inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism,” Tinubu said.

President Tinubu also highlighted the significant roles played by individuals behind the scenes as he extended special recognition to the club’s owner and chairman, Kunle Soname.

He praised Soname’s unwavering commitment to nurturing grassroots football in Nigeria and his visionary investment in the sport.

President Tinubu noted that Soname’s landmark projects, including the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium in Ikenne, have laid a crucial foundation for the sustainable growth and development of sports across the nation.

With the NPFL title now secured, Remo Stars will represent Nigeria in the upcoming CAF Champions League, where they will compete among the continent’s elite teams.

President Tinubu urged the squad to carry forward their “undaunting spirit and unwavering focus” as they strive for continental glory.