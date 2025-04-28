Police Declared Me Wanted After I Called Off Planned Wedding With My Ex – Ihuoma Julia Nneji

The daughter of Frank Nneji, the founder of the well-known ABC Transport, Ihuoma Julia Nneji, has accused the Nigeria Police Force of witchhunting her following the declaration as a wanted person.

The 34-year-old Nneji said she never received any prior invitation or summons from the Police before she was declared wanted.

Naija News recalls that the Police had declared the businessman’s daughter wanted for alleged cybercrime offences.

However, in a statement released over the weekend, Nneji denied any wrongdoing.

She stated that the allegations against her are baseless and stem from a personal vendetta by her former fiancé, Henry Uzochukwu.

She narrated that Uzochukwu and she were planning to get married until she discovered something uncomfortable about his sexuality.

Nneji alleged that her ex-fiance is gay, so she had to cut off their planned wedding after the discovery.

“I was never invited, questioned, or informed about any complaint.

“To wake up and see my name on a wanted list was shocking, humiliating, and deeply unfair.”

The Love Affair

Nneji narrated that she met Uzochukwu in April 2024, and their relationship quickly developed into a romantic one, with marriage being a potential outcome.

However, plans for their November wedding were abruptly cancelled by Nneji in August 2024 after what she described as “disturbing discoveries” about Uzochukwu’s sexual orientation.

“This conflict began when I called off our wedding after uncovering unresolved issues regarding Henry’s sexuality.

“I found incriminating evidence suggesting he is gay and decided not to proceed with the marriage,” Nneji stated.

She added that she was not the first person to leave Uzochukwu, as investigations revealed Uzochukwu’s alleged interest in men, which led to a crash of past relationships.

“I discovered that not only did he have an interest in men, but he had also been engaged multiple times without revealing why those engagements failed.

“In fact, the woman he was supposed to marry before me left him just a week before their wedding over the same issue,” she said.

The Vendetta

Nneji explained that she became the target of harassment, threats, and false accusations from Uzochukwu after calling off their planned wedding.

“Since the wedding cancellation, Henry has relentlessly harassed and threatened me.

“He falsely accused me of running an Instagram page spreading rumours about him — a claim that is speculative and completely untrue,” she alleged.

I’m Innocent

She also absolved herself of any wrongdoing, adding that she’s the victim in the situation. According to her, she has never defamed, blackmailed or stalked anyone, either on her social media pages or elsewhere.

“I have always conducted myself with integrity.

“The real victim here is me. I am being punished for refusing to go ahead with a marriage built on deception,” she said.

She further called on the Nigeria Police Force to be transparent and fair in dealing with the issues.

“I urge the authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and hear my side of the story before reaching any conclusions,” Nneji pleaded.