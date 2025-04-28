Police Arrest Groom, Three Friends For Allegedly Killing Newlywed Wife In Marathon Sex

Authorities in Jigawa State have arrested a 20-year-old groom, Auwal Abdulwahab, alongside three of his friends, in connection with the death of his newlywed wife following a reported case of coerced sexual activity.

The spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the development in an official statement.

According to Shiisu, the tragic incident took place on April 26, 2025, at approximately 10:00 PM in Tungo village, located within Albasu District of Sule Tankarkar Local Government Area.

Shiisu revealed that the suspect, Abdulwahab, is believed to have conspired with three friends — identified as Nura Basiru, Muttaka Lawan, and Hamisu Musa — to force his bride into non-consensual sexual acts.

He explained, “The groom is alleged to have conspired with his three friends namely Nura Basiru, Muttaka Lawan and Hamisu Musa, entered into their matrimonial home with the intention of coercing his bride into non-consensual sexual activity, while in the process, the said wife died.”

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple had disagreements regarding marital relations before the tragic incident occurred.

Upon receiving a distress report, police officers swiftly arrived at the scene. The deceased was transported to Gumel General Hospital where a medical examination confirmed her death.

Shiisu stated that the woman’s body was later handed over to her family for burial rites. Meanwhile, the groom and his three alleged accomplices have been detained as investigations continue.

The Commissioner of Police in Jigawa State, CP AT Abdullahi, has ordered that the matter be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dutse for a thorough and discreet probe.

“After the investigation is completed, all suspects will be prosecuted accordingly. The suspects will face two charges under relevant laws of the jurisdiction, including criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide,” Shiisu added.