Photo News: El-Rufai Visits Emir Of Kano, Sanusi

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, paid a courtesy visit to the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, at his palace on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The monarch, who was all smiles, welcomed his visitor by some other persons.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai has been on tour, meeting with political bigwigs across parties in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

See photos from his recent visit to the palace of the Emir of Kano below:

Earlier, the former Governor of Kaduna State, who recently joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), clarified that his political decisions have always been motivated by loyalty to the country, rather than to political parties or individuals.

Speaking during the visit to the palace of the Emir of Kano, accompanied by leaders of the SDP, El-Rufai explained that he joined the SDP to create a credible political alternative, free from the godfatherism and dysfunction that he claims have plagued both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He emphasised that his decision to switch parties was not based on personal frustrations but on the desire to unite Nigerians under a platform of fairness and internal democracy.

“Twelve years ago, we formed the APC and defeated an incumbent president, but today’s realities require a different approach. We are uniting disaffected Nigerians under the SDP, which offers a platform built on fairness and internal democracy,” El-Rufai said.

The former governor, who served as a key figure in APC’s formation, dismissed allegations that he was motivated by personal sidelining within the party. At 65, he stated that he had nothing left to prove politically and that his actions were purely for the greater good of Nigeria.

“I’m 65. I could retire peacefully, but Nigeria faces an existential crisis. This is about the country’s survival, not personal gain,” he said.

On the issue of power rotation, El-Rufai emphasised that Nigeria’s current challenges demand leadership based on competence rather than regional considerations.