Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool’s Premier League Win

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola has congratulated Liverpool following their impressive victory that ended his team’s remarkable streak of four consecutive Premier League titles on Sunday.

Arne Slot has made a significant impact in his first season after taking over from Jurgen Klopp, leading Liverpool to a dominant 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, which solidified their status as champions.

Under Guardiola’s leadership, Manchester City secured the Premier League titles in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Last season, they won the Premier League title race, overcoming fierce competition from Arsenal. However, this season has seen a decline in City’s performance, resulting in them currently occupying the fourth position in the league standings.

In the wake of their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final, Guardiola took a moment to acknowledge Liverpool’s achievement.

He stated, “Before we begin, on behalf of myself and the entire club, we want to extend our warmest congratulations to Liverpool for their remarkable Premier League victory.

“It is well-deserved, without a doubt. They are a fantastic team. Give me the next year to strive for what we achieved over the last four years, and I hope that next season, we can elevate our performance and compete fiercely until the very end of the season. Liverpool, congratulations once again.”