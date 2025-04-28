PDP Is Servant Of Servants, LP Under Abure Is APC’s Housemaid – Okonkwo

A former Chieftain of the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said only a coalition can unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo said the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) cannot wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.

Speaking with Arise News on Monday, the Nollywood legend described PDP as APC’s servant of servants and LP under Julius Abure as APC’s housemaid.

“If they don’t come together, they cannot win a Tinubu. So if they cannot come together, don’t blame the ruling party. PDP is now a servant of servants and LP, under Abure, is a housemaid to APC.

“So you wouldn’t blame APC if they use enticement to destroy the opposition. But you would blame APC for not giving Nigerians good governance,” he said.

The former APC Chieftain stressed that only a coalition can unseat President Tinubu. Okonkwo, who described Tinubu’s government as incomparably bad, argued that he should not be allowed to complete a second tenure.

The Nollywood legend suggested that the coalition, when formed, should hold an open primary election. According to him, whoever wins the primary, whether from the North or South must agree to rule only fr four years to complete Tinubu’s tenure.

“In 2027, it is a different ball game, because we are now in the half of the match. If you say you want to bring another Southerner who is not Tinubu to come in, the North would say he is going to spend eight years, that would still breach the agreement. Now that Tinubu is incomparably bad, would you say you would give him another four years and we would continue to sink according to World Bank report, into further poverty and misery? If you get a Northerner, who would commence the rule in the middle of the game, would you say that if he spends eight years, it will not be an injustice? It will.

“Let there be an open primary election in a coalition between North and South, whoever wins such, agree to do four years. If a Southerner wins, he must agree to do four years to complete Tinubu’s regime. If a Northerner wins, then let him do four years, then it returns to the South. Because that is the only way we can stop this government that has become incurably bad,” he stated.