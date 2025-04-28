Osun Executive Council Affirms Loyalty To PDP, Adeleke, Dismisses Defection Rumours

Members of the Osun State Executive Council have strongly reaffirmed their unwavering loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leader, Governor Ademola Adeleke, amidst rising speculations about potential defections.

The cabinet, including commissioners and special advisers, addressed rumours suggesting that the governor might leave the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on behalf of the forum of commissioners and special advisers, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dosu Babatunde, dismissed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

He made the remarks during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment on Monday.

Naija News reports that Babatunde emphasised that none of the cabinet members had any intention of leaving the PDP. He expressed the executive council’s steadfast support for Governor Adeleke’s administration, asserting their continued commitment to the party.

“Your Excellency, Mr. Governor, we are using this opportunity to further affirm and reaffirm our love and unshakeable solidarity with you and your administration in Osun State,” Babatunde stated.

He condemned the rumours of defection, describing them as a political fabrication meant to destabilize the party and undermine the administration’s progress.

The commissioner also slammed the opposition parties for spreading false insinuations about mass defections within the state executive, calling it “a political fallacy” and “a careless and unguarded insinuation.”

Babatunde made it clear that no amount of political manoeuvring from opposition members would compel them to abandon the PDP, a party they worked hard to build.

He added, “No amount of political gerrymandering hatched by the opposition party members in the state will make us be a party to destroying a house (PDP) which we fought tooth and nail to build.”

The cabinet members also expressed confidence in Governor Adeleke’s continued leadership. They promised that come 2026, the people of Osun State would once again rally behind Adeleke to ensure his re-election as governor.