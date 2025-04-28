‘Opposition Parties Shamelessly Finding Another Way Without Fear’ – Former Gov, Bafarawa

Former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has claimed there are no longer any real opposition parties in Nigerian politics.

Naija News reports that Bafarawa, in an interview with the BBC Hausa, reacted to the recent defections by some prominent politicians from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bafarawa, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until January 13, 2025, when he announced his resignation, stated that the country’s opposition politicians are fighting in their quest for political positions and gains, without doing anything beneficial for the ordinary citizens.

The former Governor also lamented the issue of education and jobs for youth, stressing that opposition politicians are unconcerned about them.

He said, “Opposition politics is dead in the country. Because of this, there is confusion both for the seekers and those being sought after. The seekers are blinded; they have no faith or compassion. Their only goal is to secure positions. Meanwhile, the masses are blinded by hunger, poverty, and ignorance, so everything is in disarray.

“Today’s so-called opposition is every man for himself. They ask themselves: ‘What can I gain?’ If one door closes to them, they shamelessly find another way, without any fear or shame.

‘“There is no real opposition anymore. Everyone in the opposition is only concerned about personal gain. Once they get what they want, the idea of opposition disappears, and the masses are left to fend for themselves.

“Whenever you defeat a people with ignorance by denying them education, you have finished them. Here in the North, honestly, about 70% of our youth have no education. How can a country or region develop without education?

“Do the masses even understand their problems? Are they aware of what they are facing? If you blame the poor masses for accepting money on election day to vote, it’s not entirely their fault. They have been impoverished; they have no jobs, no means of livelihood. What else are they supposed to do?”