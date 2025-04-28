Omo-Agege Breaks Silence On Oborevwori’s Defection, Gives Directive To All APC Organs

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has finally addressed the defection of his longtime political rival, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Speaking in a statement released on Sunday, Omo-Agege, directed all organs of the Delta APC to welcome the new entrants, including Oborevwori and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

He assured that the party’s national leadership was already managing the political realignment to safeguard APC’s interests in Delta State.

Before Oborevwori’s dramatic defection from the PDP to the APC last week, Omo-Agege was among the loudest voices rejecting overtures from the governor.

However, in his Sunday statement, Omo-Agege called for unity within the Delta APC.

He wrote: “The leadership of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress warmly welcomes His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and all leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party into the All Progressives Congress.

“This historic move underscores the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in driving growth and development in our country.

“In line with outcomes of deliberations with the national leadership of our party, the Progressive Governors Forum and Delta APC stakeholders, I wish to assure all stakeholders that any issues arising from this development are being carefully considered and managed with prudence and foresight, in the best interests of our party and our beloved state.

“Let us embrace this development with unity, understanding, and a shared commitment to the progress of Delta State and Nigeria.”

Omo-Agege urged all APC ward and local government executives to mobilise massively for a reception rally scheduled for today (Monday) in Asaba.

“In this renewed spirit of brotherhood in Delta APC, I urge all LGA and ward chairmen, their executives, party members, and our teeming supporters to turn out en masse for the welcome reception of our new members into the APC on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Asaba.

“As challenges emerge, we must manage them with prudence and foresight,” Omo-Agege added.