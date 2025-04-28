Oborevwori Is Now The Undisputed Leader Of APC In Delta State – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, says the structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State is now fully under the control of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Keyamo also pledged the support of all APC members in the state to Governor Oborevwori, noting that they would submit to his leadership.

Naija News reports the Minister made the declaration on Sunday during a meeting with the Delta State Governor following his defection to the APC along with his predecessor and former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

He asserted that all decisions regarding party activities in Delta State would have to go through the Governor, the three senators, the only member of the House of Representatives and the state party chairman.

“We are here today as one unit, the gatekeepers of the party.

“These are the gatekeepers of the party in Delta state. The three senators… the three are seated here. The only member of the House of Representatives, the only single one, is here.

“These are the gatekeepers, like I said, of the APC in Delta. Outside this group, there is no APC in Delta.

“If decisions are to be taken, these are the people that sit down with the state chairman to take a decision regarding the APC. If anybody tells you otherwise, the person must be a comedian,” Keyamo said.

Undisputed Leader

Keyamo also said the Governor is unconditionally welcome to the APC and would be expected to provide leadership for the party in Delta State going forward.

The Minister specifically labelled Governor Oborevwori as the undisputed leader of the APC in the state.

The minister described Oborevwori’s defection as a blessing to the party, President Bola Tinubu, and the people of the state.

“We are here, sir, to wholeheartedly, 100% welcome you to the APC, sir. We welcome you unconditionally, sir. I repeat, sir, we welcome you unconditionally to the APC.

“It’s a blessing to us, a blessing to the state, a blessing to Mr President, a blessing to the good people of Delta state that Delta state is now aligned with the ruling party at the centre so the synergy will be incredible.

“As our leader, undisputed leader, we wholeheartedly surrender to your leadership and ask for directions at all times.

“When you say we go, we go. When you say you don’t go, we don’t go. That is the state as it is today. There is no division today, sir, it is blended as one in Delta state,” Keyamo said.