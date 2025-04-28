Obidient Movement Ready To Follow Peter Obi To Any Platform Ahead Of 2027 Election

The Obidients Movement has pledged its unwavering support to former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and expressed its readiness to follow him to any political platform he decides to join ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an interview with Punch, the National Coordinator of the movement, Yunusa Tanko, confirmed their loyalty to Obi, emphasising that they believe only he has the capacity to rescue Nigeria from its current economic challenges.

“We have resolved that wherever His Excellency Peter Obi goes, we will follow him. He is the leader of the Obidient Movement, and we believe in him.

“When he says this is the best way forward, we will follow him as long as we continue to believe he will lead us to the right destination,” Tanko said.

Tanko reiterated that the movement’s support would continue, stating that if Obi eventually reached the Aso Villa, his government would work diligently to put the country back on track.

Obi’s presidential campaign, though contested under the Labour Party in 2023, garnered over six million votes, showcasing the tremendous support he has from Nigerians, especially the Obidient Movement.

This loyalty to Obi remains strong even amid internal crises within the LP and talks of potential inter-party coalitions to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The loyalty to Obi comes as there is increasing speculation about his potential return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his former platform.

This speculation follows calls from prominent PDP members, including former Anambra PDP Chairman, Dan Ulasi, who has urged the party to woo Obi back, emphasising that his presence could boost their chances in 2027.

Meanwhile, the LP’s Deputy National Chairman, Ayo Olorunfemi, urged Obi to stay in the Labour Party and not succumb to pressure from the PDP.

He stated, “Now that Obi has contested and seen the power of the LP, if he chooses another party, it will speak volumes about his intentions. It will reveal whether he genuinely believed in the LP ideology or simply used it as a platform for his ambition.”

Olorunfemi warned that if Obi left the LP, it might signal opportunism, making him indistinguishable from other politicians frequently switching parties for personal gain.

He advised Obi to focus on resolving the issues within the Labour Party and rebuilding it, saying, “If I were him, I would be working to restore peace in the Labour Party. He should stay and address the issues he and others have created in the party.”

In response to the growing calls for Obi’s return to the PDP, Olorunfemi expressed his belief that Obi’s potential defection could impact his support base and raise questions about his commitment to the LP’s ideals.