Obasa: You Are A Harbinger Of Anarchy – Kenneth Okonkwo Slams Tinubu

Politician cum Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo has described President Bola Tinubu as a tyrant, who has a knack for creating ‘anarchy’ anywhere he wants.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, Okonkwo made reference to to the drama at the Lagos State House of Assembly, where the ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, was reinstated to his previous position following the intervention of the President.

He lamented that it was not the voice of the court that restored Obasa, rather it was the words of Tinubu that put him back in power.

Okonkwo said, “Tinubu has been a harbinger of anarchy. Look at Lagos State, where 14 members of the House of Assembly voted that they do not want the Speaker, of course, in support of the governor. This was because the elected female went in and solidarized with the governor, who reciprocated.

“But only one man, Tinubu, gave the instruction saying, No, I want Speaker Obasa to remain. That was how one veto vote was superior to the 14 votes of the House of Assembly. What is that? That’s anarchy, an absence of authority completely in the legislative house.

“So if the House members didn’t want Obasa, they didn’t want him. It was not the voice of the court that restored Obasa. As you know, Obasa had already been restored before the concurrent speech from the court. So the court issue is out of the way. Obasa was reinstated by the words of Tinubu, not by the court’s decision.”