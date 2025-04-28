NPFL Updates: Remo Stars Coach Promises More Success, Enyimba Coach Positive After Win Over Rangers

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede has vowed to build on their recent success of winning their first Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

With the NPFL title now in the bag, Ogunmodede emphasized the team’s drive to achieve even greater accomplishments in the coming season.

Having previously finished as runners-up for two consecutive seasons, Remo Stars clinched the NPFL title with a 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne.

“We always strive to stay ahead of our competitors, and there’s no time to rest now. We have a solid foundation as a club and are eager to pursue more victories,” Ogunmodede told the club’s media team.

Reflecting on his long tenure with the club since joining in 2015, Ogunmodede noted, “This moment is incredibly significant for me. I’ve spent 10 years here – six as an assistant coach and director of football, and the last four as head coach. It’s gratifying to transition from second place to becoming champions.”

Winning the title on the birthday of the club’s influential president, Kunle Soname, added even more significance to their achievement, according to Ogunmodede. “We are thrilled to make this day memorable for him. The excitement among the players and everyone connected to the club is palpable.”

Shooting Stars Coach Blames Defensive Issues For Defea

Shooting Stars’ technical adviser, Gbenga Ogunbote has identified defensive issues as key factors in their recent loss to Abia Warriors.

Despite having ambitions to improve, the team struggled with execution and failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Ogunbote recognized the need for reflection and adjustment after the game, stating, “We were not at our best, allowing some careless goals to slip through. However, we showed improvement in the second half, and we will learn from this experience.”

With this defeat, Shooting Stars have fallen to 11th position in the league, underscoring the urgency for the team to regroup.

Enyimba and Rangers Coaches Comment On Outcome Of Oriental Derby

Enyimba head coach Stanley Eguma lauded his team’s performance in a challenging Oriental derby against Rangers.

After securing a 2-1 victory at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Eguma emphasized the importance of both halves in their approach.

“This was a highly competitive derby. We controlled the first half well, scoring two crucial goals. While we faced pressure in the second half, we balanced our strategy to secure the win,” Eguma said.

Through this victory, Enyimba have risen to fifth place in the league standings.

On the other hand, Rangers manager Fidelis Ilechukwu expressed disappointment following their defeat to Enyimba.

Acknowledging his players’ struggles to convert opportunities, Ilechukwu remained optimistic about future performances.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t achieve the desired result, but we will learn from our mistakes. We need to strengthen our focus in the first half while maintaining our momentum in future matches,” he reflected.

Rangers currently sit in eighth position, with plans to regroup ahead of their next encounter against Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Sunshine Stars Still Positive

In the pursuit of avoiding relegation, Sunshine Stars’ technical adviser, Bala Abubakar, has instilled a winning mindset in his squad after their recent 2-0 victory against Katsina United.

With Waheed Adebayo’s brace securing the win, Abubakar remains focused on pushing the team to perform in every game.

“We are treating each match as a final and fostering a mindset geared toward victory,” Abubakar stated.

Despite the recent win, Sunshine Stars remain in 19th position.