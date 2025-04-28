No Single Candidate Can Beat Tinubu Alone – Okonkwo Sends Warning To Opposition

A former spokesman of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has stated that no single presidential candidate can overthrow President Bola Tinubu alone in the 2027 election.

According to him, only a formidable coalition of the country’s top elites can end Tinubu’s re-election quest in 2027.

The legal practitioner shared his thoughts during an appearance on Sunday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said, “No one single candidate can beat Tinubu alone, by whatever name they are called. The reason is this. In Nigeria, we have entered into the unfortunacy that you will not only win, but you have to secure your victory. So you need the elites to secure your victory, even if the people vote for you.

“So if the elites come together, like they did in 2014 to confront Jonathan, in 2015, they were able to secure their victory when the people voted for them. If they were not together, they would not have been able to secure their victory. The late Nelson Mandela said it always appears impossible until it happens.

“I may not guarantee an alliance between Peter Obi and Atiku. But as we are moving to 2027, I know that there will be a coalition. Whether it will be between Obi and Atiku, I don’t know. But there will be a coalition. Why? Because that will be the only choice, the opposition has to make an impact. At the moment, if there is no coalition, Tinubu is unbeatable. He will just walk straight (to victory).”