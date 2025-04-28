Nigerians Becoming Victims Of Cyber Slavery – FG

The Federal Government has expressed worry over the increasing number of citizens falling victim to cyber slavery.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maitama Tuggar, said most young Nigerians were lured out of the country under the promise of lucrative jobs, particularly in crypto-related operations..

In a statement on Sunday by the Ministry’s spokesman, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Tuggar noted that victims of the fake job promoters online are being subjected to inhumane conditions and slavery.

He assured that the government was working with international partners to arrest the culprits.

Tuggar advised Nigerians to verify all employment offers through official channels and report suspicious cases to relevant authorities for necessary investigation and action to curtail the activities of the perpetrators.

It read: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes with grave concern the alarming rise of cyber slavery across parts of West Africa, targeting Nigerian citizens, particularly vulnerable youths. Many young Nigerians, including underage teenagers, are lured out of the country under the false promise of lucrative employment opportunities abroad, particularly in crypto-related operations.

“In reality, these individuals are trafficked into sophisticated scam operations and enslaved to work in criminal ‘call centres’ — often referred to as ‘419 cyber-scam factories’. There, they are forced under coercive and inhumane conditions to send thousands of fraudulent emails, text messages, and calls aimed at defrauding victims worldwide.

“The Ministry notes with dismay a recent incident where the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) in Accra, Ghana rescued and detained a group of Nigerians forced to engage in cybercrime activities under inhumane conditions. This incident highlights the severe exploitation and abuse associated with cybercrime operations. It also underscores the need for enhanced efforts to combat such multibillion-dollar criminal networks and mitigate the susceptibility of victims.

“The Ministry strongly warns all Nigerians, especially the youths and parents, to exercise the utmost caution when presented with job offers, particularly those promising easy money, overseas travel, or remote work involving cryptocurrencies. Nigerians are therefore advised to verify all employment offers through official channels and report suspicious cases to relevant authorities for necessary investigation and action to curtail the activities of the perpetrators.

“The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that, as a precautionary measure to address this unfortunate situation, the Federal Government is working closely with regional partners, law enforcement agencies, and international organizations to tackle this heinous crime, rescue victims, and bring perpetrators to justice.

“The Ministry remains committed to protecting Nigerian citizens at home and abroad and will continue to raise awareness about emerging threats to the welfare and dignity of our people.”