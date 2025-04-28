Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday, 28th April, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Monday, 28th April, 2025.

Following the gale of defections sweeping through the ranks and strongholds of the country’s leading opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, the National Working Committee of the PDP has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to address the wave of defections and other internal crises that have plagued the party over the past years, The PUNCH reports. The storm had been long speculated before the dramatic defection of the PDP’s former vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa; the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and the entire PDP party structure in Delta, one of the former ruling party’s strongholds.

Today, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, other elected officials and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders from ward to state will be received into the All Progressives Congress (APC). Oborevwori, who dumped the leading opposition party last week, will get the broom, symbol of the ruling party, from Vice President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, at the Cenotaph, the venue of the historic rally.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is yet to release the reports of its investigations into the alleged fraud cases involving former Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk and Betta Edu, Daily Trust reports.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.