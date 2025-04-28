Niger State Deputy Gov Speaks On Alleged Plan To Resign From His Position

Rumours have been circulating regarding the potential resignation of Niger State’s Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, amid claims of growing tension with his principal, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago.

Sources close to the political environment in Niger State told Daily Post that Garba has been moving his personal belongings out of his official residence, raising eyebrows about his future in office.

These actions have ignited widespread speculation about his intentions, with many wondering if a formal resignation is imminent.

In response to the growing rumours, several traditional rulers reportedly visited Garba on Sunday night in an attempt to persuade him to reconsider his alleged decision to resign.

Close sources suggest that the Deputy Governor has been facing what he perceives as consistent disrespect and marginalisation by Governor Bago and his team.

These tensions are said to have escalated after the replacement of Garba’s preferred candidate for the upcoming local government elections in Shiroro, a move that has reportedly strained relations between the two.

According to an insider, Garba and other APC stakeholders in his local government area had reached a consensus on Babangida Kudodo as the candidate for Shiroro.

However, the candidate was replaced with Isyaku Bawa, creating dissatisfaction within the Deputy Governor’s camp.

“The deputy governor was never consulted when consensus candidates were replaced with other names by the APC leadership. The deputy governor and other APC stakeholders in his local government area, Shiroro, had agreed on Babangida Kudodo as the consensus candidate. He was replaced with Isyaku Bawa, and likewise, other candidates,” the source disclosed.

Despite the swirling rumours, Garba’s Press Secretary, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, has firmly denied the speculation regarding her boss’s resignation.

Speaking with Daily Post, Abdullahi referred to the reports as “mere speculations,” explaining that Garba’s move to his private residence was not indicative of any resignation intentions.

“Oga (Garba) is not resigning; these are just mere speculations. As a public figure, any action will attract public attention. Before assuming office, he made it clear that he would not be staying permanently at his official residence – that he and his children would still go to his private residence once in a while,” Abdullahi said.

She further explained that the visit to the private residence was routine, as Garba’s children had just resumed school, and the family often visits their private home when preparing for school.

Abdullahi emphasised that this is part of the normal arrangement and that Garba has always maintained such visits.

He concluded by stating that she would issue a formal statement if there were any official developments regarding Garba’s position or the situation at hand.