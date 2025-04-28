Niger: ‘I’m Still The Deputy Governor, Nothing Like Resignation’ – Yakubu Garba

Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, has dismissed widespread reports circulating on social media that he had resigned from office.

Naija News reports that Garba, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, in an interview with Vanguard, described the speculation as false and baseless.

She confirmed that Garba remains fully in office and continues to perform his official duties from his residence near the Government House in Minna.

Garba’s aide further urged the public to disregard the misinformation and warned against the spread of unfounded reports that could cause unnecessary tension.

“I am presently in his official residence; he is upstairs and I am downstairs. I can tell you categorically that Comrade Yakubu Garba is still the Deputy Governor of Niger State. There is nothing like resignation,” Abdullahi declared.

Naija News reported that insiders revealed that Garba’s move to resign stems from a strained relationship with Governor Umaru Bago.

Sources said the Deputy Governor had endured continuous disrespect and marginalization from the governor and his close aides.

“In recent times, he was not consulted on many government activities despite being elected on the same ticket with the governor,” a source said.

The final straw, according to insiders, was the replacement of Garba’s preferred candidate for the forthcoming local government elections. Although the deputy governor and other APC stakeholders in his local government area, Shiroro, had agreed on Babangida Kudodo as the consensus candidate, the party headquarters released a different name, Isyaku Bawa, allegedly on the governor’s orders.

Sources further alleged that several other consensus candidates endorsed by party stakeholders were replaced without consultation.