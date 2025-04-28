Lack Of Feeding Augmentation, Non-Payment Of State Allowance Causing Corps Members’ Relocation From Edo – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has voiced serious concern over the growing number of corps members seeking relocation from Edo State due to welfare challenges.

Naija News learnt that the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Frances Ben-Ushie, raised the issue over the weekend during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I corps members.

Ben-Ushie identified the absence of feeding augmentation during the orientation camp and the non-payment of the state’s monthly allowance to serving corps members as major reasons behind the wave of relocations.

She explained that, lack of feeding augmentation during the orientation course, as well as non-payment of State allowance to serving corps members, had resulted in massive relocation of corps members to other states.

Appealing to the state government for immediate intervention, Ben-Ushie stressed that resolving these problems would strengthen the orientation programme and boost NYSC operations in Edo State.

She further highlighted the absence of annual state subvention, an obligation under the NYSC Act, which has made managing activities at the permanent orientation camp in Okada, Ovia North-East Local Government Area, increasingly difficult.

In addition, Ben-Ushie urged the state authorities to construct more hostel accommodations to address the acute shortage currently facing corps members at the camp.

She also emphasised the pressing need for significant improvements in infrastructure and logistics to ensure the successful execution of NYSC initiatives in the state.

“Inadequate hostel facilities for corps members and camp officials continue to pose a major challenge. With increasing numbers of participants each year, we urgently need expanded accommodation to ensure comfort and safety,” she stated.

Ben-Ushie went further to appeal for better provision of workshops, laboratories, and other facilities necessary to enhance the NYSC’s Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

She also requested government assistance to address persistent electricity and water supply challenges that have led to rising operational costs at the camp.

“We also appealed to the State Governor, Monday Okpebholo to help in resolving electricity and water challenges at the camp. These have significantly increased the operational costs of running the orientation camp,” she added.

Other urgent needs she mentioned include the completion of the camp’s main access gate, provision of operational vehicles for effective monitoring of corps members, and the construction of a multipurpose hall, noting that the existing dining hall currently doubles for all large activities.

She warned about the lack of demarcation and documentation of the camp’s extension, which has led to encroachment by unauthorised individuals.

Despite these challenges, Ben-Ushie commended the Edo State Government for consistently providing buses for the transportation of corps members to their places of primary assignment.

Speaking during the event, Governor Monday Okpebholo, represented by the acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Humanitarian Affairs, Aiyegbeni Balogun, urged the corps members to seize the numerous opportunities available in Edo, particularly in agriculture, education, technology, entrepreneurship, and tourism.

He assured them of their well-being, stating, “From the moment you arrived in Edo, we have worked diligently to ensure that the environment is conducive for you to thrive, contribute meaningfully, and enjoy a fulfilling year.

“Your contributions to Edo, whether in education, healthcare, agriculture, or community development, will have a lasting impact on our social and economic landscape.

“This is your chance not only to give back to society but leave a legacy that inspires others,” he said.