Labour Party Ward Chairman Kidnapped In Edo

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Labour Party Ward 1 Chairman in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, Okasime Olowojoba.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday evening revealed that the party chieftain was kidnapped along the Auchi–Benin–Ibillo Road.

It was gathered that the Labour Party leader, who is also a realtor, was taken while travelling to Igarra, the local government’s administrative centre, from Auchi.

He was reportedly returning from Auchi on Saturday after picking up his children in preparation for the school resumption on Monday, April 28, 2025.

The incident occurred at a well-known dangerous area within the Sasaro community, which has a history of violent kidnappings.

According to Daily Post, a source, who requested anonymity, stated: “Valentine Okasime Olowojoba is the Ward 1 Chairman of the Labour Party in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area. He had gone to Auchi to retrieve his children and wife, who were there for the holidays.

“He went to bring his children back for school resumption on Monday. On their way back that Saturday, he was kidnapped, and it happened on a day when the network in the area was completely down until Sunday.

“They were all initially taken into the bush by the kidnappers, but later the house help, children, and wife were released, and they went away with him. His vehicle was abandoned on the road.

“There was no network that Saturday; it was only restored around 12 pm on Sunday, and I learned from his brother that as of Monday (today), they are demanding a ransom of N50 million.

“I also learned that some other people were kidnapped in the same area on Sunday.”

However, the state police command is yet to issue any official statement regarding the development.