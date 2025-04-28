Niger Deputy Governor Set To Resign, Packs Belongings Out Of Official Residence

Barring a last-minute change, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, may resign from office “any moment from now.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Daily Nigerian that Garba had begun moving some of his belongings out of the official residence over the weekend, signaling preparations for his imminent resignation.

An insider said, “As I speak to you, he has substantially moved out his belongings from the official residence to his private residence. He will resign any moment from now.”

It was gathered that some traditional rulers visited the embattled deputy governor on Sunday night to persuade him to reconsider his decision.

It remains unclear whether the intervention by the monarchs has changed Garba’s stance.

Strained Relationship with Governor Cited

Insiders revealed that Garba’s move to resign stems from a strained relationship with Governor Umaru Bago.

Sources said the Deputy Governor had endured continuous disrespect and marginalization from the governor and his close aides.

“In recent times, he was not consulted on many government activities despite being elected on the same ticket with the governor,” a source said.

The final straw, according to insiders, was the replacement of Garba’s preferred candidate for the forthcoming local government elections. Although the deputy governor and other APC stakeholders in his local government area, Shiroro, had agreed on Babangida Kudodo as the consensus candidate, the party headquarters released a different name, Isyaku Bawa, allegedly on the governor’s orders.

Sources further alleged that several other consensus candidates endorsed by party stakeholders were replaced without consultation.

“Nobody consulted him on anything. He does not have control over any part of the government. The deputy is treated with disrespect despite his huge contributions to the success of the party and loyalty to his principal,” a source said.

It was also alleged that his monthly allowances and overheads had been drastically slashed.

Efforts to reach the deputy governor for clarification were unsuccessful as he did not respond to messages.

However, his press secretary, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, denied knowledge of any resignation plans.

She said, “I am not aware of his plan to quit. He has not relocated from the official residence. I just had a meeting with him at the official residence.”