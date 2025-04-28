JSC Suspends Two Kano Court Registrars

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken disciplinary action by suspending two court registrars and formally warning two judges from the Upper Sharia Court.

Naija News reports that during its 80th meeting on April 22, 2025, the Commission endorsed the recommendations made by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC), which had investigated allegations of misconduct against the officials in question.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Kano State Judiciary, Baba Jibo Ibrahim, the Commission reiterated its strict stance against corruption and misconduct, cautioning that any court personnel found guilty in future incidents would face mandatory retirement.

The Commission announced the suspension of a Principal Registrar II at the High Court of Justice, Ibrahim Adamu, without pay for a duration of six months.

Furthermore, Adamu’s promotion was postponed following investigations that revealed he had verbally assaulted and attempted to confront a superior officer physically, an act classified as gross misconduct according to the Kano State Civil Service Rules 2004 and Judicial Service Commission Regulations.

The statement emphasised that this was not Adamu’s first disciplinary issue related to workplace violence, as he had faced multiple previous inquiries, prompting the Commission to impose more severe penalties.

In a similar vein, a Principal Registrar at the Sharia Court of Appeal, Maigida Lawan, was found guilty of soliciting and accepting improper benefits under false pretences.

As a result, the Commission demoted him by one grade level, from GL-13 to GL-12, and suspended him without pay for six months.

In a recent development, Upper Sharia Court Judge Alkali Mansur Ibrahim received an official reprimand for employing abusive and derogatory language towards a litigant.

The Commission reminded all judicial officials to practice restraint and to treat court users with the utmost respect and dignity.

Additionally, another Upper Sharia Court Judge, Alkali Nasiru Ahmad, was formally admonished regarding his management of a judgment debtor’s detention, as the Commission indicated that his conduct implied a personal interest, thus jeopardising judicial impartiality.

The Judicial Service Commission emphasised that the exercise of discretionary powers by judicial officers should be governed by fairness and objectivity to uphold public confidence in the judicial system.

“These measures underscore the Commission’s unwavering commitment to accountability, transparency, and the rule of law. Judicial officers and staff are reminded to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the honour and trust vested in them by the people of Kano State,” the statement read.

The Commission vowed to continue rooting out any form of misconduct to protect the integrity of the judiciary.