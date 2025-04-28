‘It Is About Connecting To The Resource In Abuja’ – Okowa Reveals Real Reason He And Gov Oborevwori Defected To APC

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, has justified the decision to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking on Monday during the official defection to the APC, Okowa explained that it was not a personal decision, but rather a decision made in the best interest of Delta State and its people.

He narrated that despite the good works Oborevwori was doing, he was not getting enough goodwill and resources and the need to connect to what is lacking, informed the eventual decision to dump the PDP for APC.

The former PDP chieftain recalled that he was also an opposition governor for eight years, and he understands the difficulty attached to operating from such a position.

He added that the defection is a bold and strategic move taken after consultations with stakeholders in Delta State.

“When the news broke out on Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025, that we have decided to change our path, people wondered why. But one thing is very important, in the history of a people, there is always a time to change their path for the common good of the people and whatever decision we took, was based on that common good and the need to change our path in the best interest of our state.

“As I did tell people that day, it was not about me, it was not about the Governor, but there is a need for us to connect to Abuja. That good will that is in Abuja, that resource that is in Abuja, of which Delta State is a large contributor, there was the need to connect to it.

“I was Governor for eight years, I was in opposition. I did my best but we lost a lot and I did not believe that the Governor needed to stay, working very hard and we know that we are very supportive of Governor Sheriff because he’s doing a lot, but as the Governor is doing lot for us, he also needs to connect to the greater source of power and resource and goodwill in Abuja. And when we sat down at the stakeholders meeting, we saw that it was necessary to make this move.

“This move is bold, it is strategic, it is patriotic, and it is well-intentioned. It is in the best interest of our state and our people,” Okowa submitted during the welcoming ceremony held in Asaba.

Naija News reports that the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, led other APC dignitaries, including the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and State Governors, to officially welcome Okowa and Oborevwori to the APC on Monday.