Insecurity: Tinubu Is A Full-Fledged Mascot Of Leadership Failure – Adebayo

A chieftain of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has stated that the increase of insecurity across the nation is due to leadership failure at the national level.

Speaking to newsmen, Adebayo fumed that President Bola Tinubu lacks the knowledge to address Nigeria’s insecurity.

“He’s bereft of ideas,” Adebayo said, noting that his SDP campaigned on eradicating poverty and insecurity, which he sees as intertwined.

He highlighted the persistence of insecurity since the 2014 Chibok abductions, with over 7,222 deaths in 2022 alone, and blamed poor governance for ongoing communal tensions and reprisals.

He proposed a national policy for herder mobility, backed by insurance for cattle and crop losses, citing his own ranching experience in Adamawa and the South West. “I lost two cows recently, but I’m self-insured. A national insurance programme could prevent conflicts,” he said.

Addressing Boko Haram, banditry, and kidnappings, Adebayo labelled them criminal acts, not communal clashes, and criticised the government’s inaction, particularly in Bassa, where unresolved disputes fuel reprisals.

Quoting Chinua Achebe, he called Tinubu “a full-fledged mascot of leadership failure”, urging him to show empathy and presence as Commander-in-Chief, not just “wear agbada and celebrate.”

Adebayo rejected claims that criticism is easier from the outside, suggesting Tinubu resign if overwhelmed, as the Constitution allows. “He hasn’t even lifted the weight; he’s just enjoying himself, doing fashion, holding the trophy,” he said.