INEC: ‘The Result Given To Peter Obi Was Allocated To Him’ – Okonkwo

The former presidential campaign spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo, has made serious allegations against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the electoral body of manipulating the results of the 2023 general elections.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Okonkwo claimed that the results attributed to LP’s Peter Obi were not reflective of the actual votes cast but were instead “written” and “allocated” by INEC.

He stressed that the election results were deliberately tampered with, particularly in Lagos and Rivers States.

According to him, the LP candidate won the presidential election with over a million votes in a place like Lagos State but his result was reduced by INEC, while the results in Rivers were altered and rewritten in favour of the All Progressives Congress.

He said, “There is no explanation to it till today. Recall that I said that they wrote the results. The result given to Obi was allocated to him, that’s written. Go to Rivers State,”

Reminded that the Supreme Court ruling had ended the matter, declaring the Tinubu and the APC winners of the presidential election, Okonkwo said, “No, the court is not telling you they wrote, or they did not write. The court is telling you, ‘you did not produce the evidence to show substantial evidence that they wrote’. Where will you bring the evidence?”

Asked why his party could not assign polling unit agents across the polling units nationwide, the former LP man said, “Yes, that is what it ought to be. And even the Electoral Act recognizes that all the parties will not have the resources to have the agents in all the polling units, and that’s why the law always uses the word ‘may’.

“Why do you need an agent if you are operating under INEC, an INEC that is not corrupt and that will not manipulate the result? INEC collected 400 billion naira to organize election in Nigeria.”