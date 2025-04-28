INEC Chairman, Yakubu, Calls For Electoral Law Reform

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said Nigeria’s electoral law requires reform.

Naija News reports that Professor Yakubu stated this at the 2-Day retreat between the Commission and members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters, on Monday, in Abuja.

In his opening remarks, Yakubu emphasized the critical need for continuous reform of the electoral legal framework.

He said the ongoing retreat, which brought together members of the Commission, lawmakers, electoral stakeholders, and development partners, provides a “unique opportunity” to enhance Nigeria’s electoral process through legislative review and shared field experiences.

He recalled a similar retreat in March 2020, which led to the repeal and re-enactment of the Electoral Act 2022.

Professor Yakubu said that collaboration marked the first time lawmakers, INEC, and stakeholders collectively addressed critical aspects of electoral laws, including technological innovations, judicial compliance, and observer recommendations.

The INEC Chairman outlined ongoing challenges requiring legislative attention to include: “Strengthening legal backing for INEC’s innovations, such as electronic voting systems; Clarifying ambiguities in electoral laws to minimize pre- and post-election disputes; and Incorporating recommendations from past reform committees, including the Uwais (2009), Lemu (2011), and Nnamani (2017) reports.”

He further stressed that “retreats offer deeper engagement than standard committee hearings, enabling lawmakers to gain first-hand insights into election management challenges“.

He acknowledged the support of development partners in advancing Nigeria’s electoral integrity.

He added that the goal of the retreat is to fortify Nigeria’s electoral framework ahead of future polls.

He assured INEC would share field experiences with lawmakers to guide further amendments to the Constitution and Electoral Act.