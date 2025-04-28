I Spoke To My Therapist After I Was Mocked For Not Having A Husband – Funke Akindele

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has disclosed how she began seeing a therapist after some netizens mocked her for leaving one husband for another.

The thespian lamented that there was a video on social media where some women were mocking her for not having a husband.

According to her, the mockery made her tougher and fired her on to the successes she is recording as a filmmaker.

She, however, stated that she was so affected with the mockery from people that she had to speak to a therapists to get better.

Akindele spoke while sharing her life story along with other artistes on the Chude Live Conversation Show on Sunday.

Other creatives voices who spoke at the event are Falz and Kiekie, Veekee James, Moses Bliss, Taaooma, and Hauwa Lawal.

Sharing her experience, Akindele said the live show was for the audience to listen to celebrities on how they shared their stories, pains and joy.

Akindele said, “There was a video on social media that some women mocked me that I don’t have a husband.

“My God. I see all the insults on social media. I see all the posts that show how I left one husband for another one.

“I cried, cried, and cried. I just told myself, you need to speak to someone about this. You can’t continue like this.

“I told myself that I needed to speak, I reached out, and I started speaking. After then, I felt better. Things I couldn’t tell people out there. I spoke to my therapist and I was better.

“So, I want to advise you out there. It’s very important for you to speak up. You need it. You can’t take everything. I’m a very strong person now. I have that strength to face any challenges in life.

“After the whole blackmailing, I got tougher. I started putting the story about my life into writing, even though I almost lost it mentally, but I used the mockery to produce a film.”