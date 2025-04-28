‘I Reject APC, Tinubu Has Given Nigeria Tears And Blood’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

Former Spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Presidential Election, Kenneth Okonkwo, has distanced himself from rumours of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Okonkwo, in an interview with ARISE NEWS on Monday, said President Bola Tinubu had inflicted hunger, hardship, tears, and blood on Nigerians.

According to the Nollywood actor cum politician, joining APC will drain his life and enthusiam.

Kenneth Okonkwo noted that with the wave of defections to the party, APC will soon implode, warning that those defecting into its ranks will ultimately regret their decision.

He said, “APC is already imploding, and will continue to implode until they are blown to smithereens. And we are talking two years to the election. I’ve made it clear that everybody joining APC now will regret it, because how do you think a nation of 200 million persons will tolerate to continue to be in ad infinitum poverty, ad infinitum hunger and hardship? Power resides with the people. When the people will speak, all these walls will crack.

“Contemplating that me, that entered politics for the welfare of the people, shall join an APC that is insensitive to the people’s welfare, that has punished Nigerians with hunger and hardship – The World Bank report now said that Nigeria will sink further into poverty till 2027. That in Tinubu’s regime, there is no hope for recovery from poverty. And they gave their reasons – Structural economic weaknesses, dependence on oil revenue, national fragility, in other words, national conflicts.

“Look at what’s happening in Plateau State. More than 100 persons have died, massacred by unknown people, and the president was in Paris and could not even cut his travel short to commiserate with people from Plateau State. Look at what’s happening in Rivers State. A president declared martial law and removed constitutionally elected representatives of the people. And look at what’s happening in Benue State. People dying. All the things this president has given Nigeria is tears and blood. And you want to say Kenneth Okonkwo will contemplate going into such an association?

“You want my life and enthusiasm to be drained? No! I reject APC as presently constituted.”