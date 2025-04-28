‘I Have Been Surviving On Selling Human Parts’ – Suspect

A suspected human parts trafficker, identified only as Gani, has confessed to engaging in the illegal trade of human body parts for over a decade.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday by troops of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, operating under the 35 Artillery Brigade, in the Kulanla Odomoola area of Ogun State.

In his confession, Gani revealed the gruesome details of his activities, admitting that selling human parts had been his primary source of livelihood for the past 10 years.

“I have been surviving on selling human parts for the last 10 years. I dig up most of the parts I sell from newly dug graves in cemeteries, while I get others from corpses abandoned by the roadsides,” he stated.

The suspect, who was reportedly on his way to deliver a body part to a buyer, was apprehended by members of the public. An angry mob attempted to lynch him, but he was rescued by the Nigerian Army troops before any harm could be done.

Following his rescue, Gani was handed over to the police at Noforija for further investigation and potential prosecution.

The Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for the 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, confirmed the incident and emphasised that the arrest was part of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensuring the security of citizens’ lives and property.

Lieutenant Colonel Ayeni stated, “The troops rescued the suspect from an angry mob who attempted to lynch him. The suspect, along with the exhibits.”