‘I Didn’t Miss Out On Anything’ – Shade Okoya Boasts About Marrying 85 Year Old Man

Nigerian industrialist cum billionaire’s wife, Shade Okoya, has stated that she did not miss out in any aspect of life despite marrying an older man.

Naija News reports that Shade married 85-year-old billionaire, Razak Okoya, in 1999, when she was 21, and was heavily criticised over the union.

However, in a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, Shade Okoya boasted that she has never missed out on anything for not marrying a younger man.

She affirmed that she is very happy in her marriage.

She said, “My husband has been very generous with me, and defends me anywhere. God said this is where I will be. We met each other, and he liked me and he did not waste time at all.

“I’m happy in my marriage to him. He is far older than me but I don’t think I ever missed out on anything because I didn’t marry a younger man.”

In other news, the daughter of Frank Nneji, the founder of the well-known ABC Transport, Ihuoma Julia Nneji, has accused the Nigeria Police Force of witchhunting her following the declaration of her as a wanted person.

The 34-year-old Nneji said she never received any prior invitation or summons from the Police before she was declared wanted.

Recall that the Police had declared the businessman’s daughter wanted for alleged cybercrime offences.

However, in a statement released over the weekend, Nneji denied any wrongdoing.

She stated that the allegations against her are baseless and stem from a personal vendetta by her former fiancé, Henry Uzochukwu.

She narrated that Uzochukwu and she were planning to get married until she discovered something uncomfortable about his sexuality.

Nneji alleged that her ex-fiance is gay, so she had to cut off their planned wedding after the discovery