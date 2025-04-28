‘I Could Retire Peacefully, But Nigeria Faces An Existential Crisis’ – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has clarified that his political decisions have always been motivated by loyalty to the country, rather than to political parties or individuals.

El-Rufai, who recently joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), made this statement during a visit to Kano, where he met with the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and leaders of the SDP.

Naija News reports that he explained that he joined the SDP to create a credible political alternative, free from the godfatherism and dysfunction that he claims have plagued both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He emphasised that his decision to switch parties was not based on personal frustrations but on the desire to unite Nigerians under a platform of fairness and internal democracy.

“Twelve years ago, we formed the APC and defeated an incumbent president, but today’s realities require a different approach. We are uniting disaffected Nigerians under the SDP, which offers a platform built on fairness and internal democracy,” El-Rufai said.

The former governor, who served as a key figure in APC’s formation, dismissed allegations that he was motivated by personal sidelining within the party. At 65, he stated that he had nothing left to prove politically and that his actions were purely for the greater good of Nigeria.

“I’m 65. I could retire peacefully, but Nigeria faces an existential crisis. This is about the country’s survival, not personal gain,” he said.

On the issue of power rotation, El-Rufai emphasized that Nigeria’s current challenges demand leadership based on competence rather than regional considerations.

“Our problems are too severe to care where the next president comes from. We need someone with vision and capacity to fix Nigeria,” he remarked.

Regarding the recent defections to the ruling APC, El-Rufai stated that the SDP remains focused on grassroots mobilisation, not attracting political elites. He noted that elections are won by the people, not by politicians, stressing that “a governor has one vote.”

He also rejected claims that the SDP movement was regional in nature, pointing out that the party’s efforts were ongoing across the entire country, including the South.

“We’re quietly building across the South as well. Nation-building is grassroots work, not media shows,” he added.

Defending his earlier criticisms of the APC, El-Rufai explained that he had always spoken out when things went wrong.

He cited his opposition to the naira redesign policy, which he said hurt Nigerians, even though it was championed by an APC-led government.

“When things began to go wrong under Buhari, I spoke up. When the naira redesign policy hurt Nigerians, I challenged it, even against an APC-led government. I have never been loyal to individuals over the nation,” El-Rufai said.

He urged young Nigerians not to lose hope and to join the movement for a better future. “Nigeria gave me everything despite being an orphan at eight. We must not abandon it to corrupt politicians,” he concluded.