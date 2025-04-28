‘I Can’t Believe The Political Number Tinubu Made In Abia’ – Orji Kalu

Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that President Bola Tinubu was unhappy that he received only 4% of the vote in the entire Abia State during the 2023 Presidential election.

Naija News reports that the former Abia State Governor, in a post on his official Facebook page, noted that Tinubu scoring 4% in the whole of Abia State was a worrisome outcome, considering the array of personalities the All Progressives Congress (APC) had in Abia State during the polls.

He appealed to APC members to unite and focus on delivering victory for the APC in 2027, stressing that the South East should not miss the benefits that accrue from being part of the mainstream political environment.

The Abia North Senator stated that the stakeholders’ meeting he convened at his Abuja residence was designed to galvanise the support of Abia APC members for the party and promote unity among APC members, noting that Governor Otti did not participate in the discussions.

Kalu also clarified that he did not speak against Governor Alex Otti or his performance, maintaining that he does not speak in public about his successors in office.

He said, “For example in 2019 when I joined the APC, President Buhari made 68% in our constituency but President Tinubu came back to make only only 4% in the entire Abia in 2023, he was not happy with the political numbers of Abia.

“He has a friend like me and he has other people that are his friends and we can only make 4%. Even me I can’t even believe it.

“The South East as a whole has to belong where other Nigerians are sitting.”