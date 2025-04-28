‘He Is Not Missing’ – Associate Speaks On Arrest Of Ordinary President

An associate of Ahmad Isah, popularly known as the “Ordinary President,” has dismissed rumours making the rounds on social media suggesting that the renowned human rights advocate has been arrested and imprisoned.

Describing the reports as “false, misleading, and completely unfounded,” the associate, who has worked closely with Isah for over 16 years, confirmed that the Brekete Family host is alive, well, and simply taking a well-deserved break.

“For 16 years, Ahmad Isah has dedicated his life tirelessly to fighting for the oppressed, the marginalized, and the voiceless. Throughout this period, he has rarely taken a break, except during moments of personal grief or following incidents of violence,” the associate stated.

According to Zagazola Makama, he explained that contrary to the rumours of arrest or detention, Isah voluntarily decided to step away temporarily from public life to rest and rejuvenate.

“At 4 a.m., while others slept, he was already awake, preparing to champion the cause of justice. From early morning broadcasts to late-night interventions, his commitment has been unwavering. Even the strongest warriors must take time to heal and renew their strength,” he added.

The associate called on Nigerians to disregard the false reports and instead offer prayers and support to the “Ordinary President” during his period of rest.

“Ahmad Isah is not missing. He is not broken. He is not defeated. He is only resting, so that when he returns, he will be even stronger in the fight against injustice,” the statement concluded.

He also urged media organizations and the public to verify information before disseminating it, especially concerning individuals who have dedicated their lives to public service.

Ahmad Isah is widely celebrated for his human rights advocacy through the popular Brekete Family radio and television program, which offers a voice to ordinary Nigerians seeking justice and redress.