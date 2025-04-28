Gunmen Shoot Dead 37 Cattle In Fresh Attack In Plateau Community

At least 37 cattle were reportedly killed in the Tashek community of the Riyom local government area in Plateau State.

Representing the state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, reported that the incident took place around 1:00 PM.

Naija News reports that the latest attack follows closely on the heels of a similar event in the Tanjol community, also within Riyom LGA, where gunmen targeted herders, resulting in injuries to two herders and the death of five cattle.

The chairman condemned the attack as unprovoked, asserting that it was a calculated act by the assailants to fulfil a concealed agenda.

Babayo recounted that the gunmen invaded the area and began firing at the grazing cattle, which led to the death of 37 cattle and injuries to a herder.

Following the incident, he promptly contacted the sector commander of Operation Safe Haven in Riyom to report the situation, leading to the deployment of troops to the location for assessment.

Furthermore, the chairman indicated that he had notified various security agency leaders in the state, including the commander of OPSH, the General Officer Commanding the 3rd Division, the police commissioner, and the State Director of Security (SDS), all of whom acknowledged the report and advised against taking the law into our own hands while efforts are underway to apprehend the offenders.

Babayo claimed that attacks on herders and their cattle have been a daily routine, saying, despite the attacks, “We called on members to remain calm.

“Nobody should take the law into their hands. On the latest incident, we are still patient and trusting security to do the needful to bring an end to the crime. Considering the series of attacks, in recent times, we believe it is a calculated attempt to undermine our economy and leave us vulnerable.”

“I am not aware of the incident. I am just hearing it from you. I am not aware,” The youth leader in Riyom LGA, Song Bitrus, told Daily Trust.