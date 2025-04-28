Ganduje Confident More Opposition Governors Will Join APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed confidence that more opposition governors will soon join the ruling party.

Naija News reports that his remarks were made during the official welcome ceremony for Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who had recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

The defection of Governor Oborevwori and former Governor Okowa has significantly altered the political landscape in Delta State, bringing an end to the PDP’s nearly 26-year dominance in the state.

By moving the PDP’s structure to the APC, they have ushered in a new era of APC leadership in the state.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony in Asaba, Ganduje extended his gratitude to the APC governors for their attendance and support.

He also hinted at a growing wave of defections, stating that more opposition governors are expected to join the APC in the near future.

“I have to thank our 21 executive governors. Now, this is the 22nd governor. I have to thank all of them for being on ground. And let me tell you, I hope your ears are open, I hope your eyes are open. We shall see very soon, more and more will come in,” Ganduje said, fueling speculation about future political shifts.

Okowa, in his remarks, explained that his decision to leave the PDP and join the APC was motivated by the desire to connect Delta State to the power and resources of the federal government in Abuja.

“When the news broke on Wednesday that we had decided to change our path, people wondered why, but one thing is very important in a people’s history: there is always a time to change their path for the common good of the people,” Okowa explained.

He continued, “It was not about me, it was not about the governor, but the fact that there is a need for us to connect to Abuja, that goodwill that is in Abuja, that resource that’s in Abuja of which Delta State is a large contributor, there was a need to connect to it.”

Okowa further described the defection of political leaders from Delta to the APC as both patriotic and strategic. He acknowledged that during his tenure, Delta State suffered due to its position in opposition.