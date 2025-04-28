Full List Of Next Rated Winners At The Headies From 2006 To 2024

The 17th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, themed ‘Back to Base’, recently lit up Lagos, marking the ceremony’s vibrant return to Nigeria after a two-year stint abroad.

Charismatic actress and media star, Nancy Isime, alongside veteran broadcaster IK Osakioduwa, co-hosted the night, infusing the event with humour, energy, and star power.

For years, The Headies has been a cornerstone in recognising and celebrating Nigeria’s ever-evolving music scene, honouring standout talents across a range of categories.

Among its most coveted honours is the ‘Next Rated Award’, reserved for emerging artists tipped to shape the future of music. Many past winners have gone on to dominate not just Afrobeats but global music conversations.

Here’s a rundown of all the Next Rated winners since 2006:

1. Odumodu Blvck – 2024

Famed for merging street culture with rap, Odumodu Blvck has become the face of Nigeria’s gritty new hip-hop sound.

2. Asake – 2023

Infusing Fuji vibes with street-pop rhythms, Asake’s meteoric rise was fuelled by his infectious beats and worldwide chart dominance.

3. Bnxn (formerly known as Buju) – 2022

With a velvety voice and stellar collaborations, Bnxn quickly positioned himself as one of the brightest talents in Afrobeats.

4. Omah Lay – 2020

Omah Lay’s soulful, emotional approach to Afrobeats reshaped the pop landscape, winning him a devoted fanbase.

5. Rema – 2019

By blending Afrobeat, trap, and pop, Rema emerged as a genre-defying act with global appeal from the outset.

6. Mayorkun – 2017

Nicknamed the Mayor of Lagos, Mayorkun delivered back-to-back hits, cementing his place among Afrobeats’ elite.

7. Mr Eazi – 2016

Championing his distinctive Banku music, Mr Eazi bridged Ghanaian and Nigerian sounds, crafting a niche all his own.

8. Reekado Banks – 2015

Known for his adaptable style and silky voice, Reekado Banks became a regular fixture on the airwaves.

9. Patoranking – 2014

Bringing dancehall to the forefront, Patoranking’s socially conscious lyrics and catchy rhythms struck a chord with audiences.

10. Sean Tizzle – 2013

With feel-good tracks like “Sho Lee”, Sean Tizzle showcased his knack for creating infectious hits.

11. Davido – 2012

Now a global figure, Davido’s vibrant performances and memorable anthems made him a household name early on.

12. Wizkid – 2011

Wizkid transformed the Nigerian pop scene with his smooth delivery and undeniable charisma, becoming one of Africa’s top music ambassadors.

13. Skuki – 2010

The Skuki duo brought playful, dance-centric music to the scene, making them favourites for parties and celebrations.

14. Omawumi – 2009

Blessed with a powerful voice and emotional range, Omawumi emerged as one of Nigeria’s premier vocalists.

15. Wande Coal – 2008

Renowned for his rich vocals and commanding presence, Wande Coal raised the bar for contemporary Nigerian pop.

16. Overdose – 2007

Representing the hip-hop underground, Overdose gained respect for his sharp lyricism and storytelling prowess.

17. Asa – 2006

Asa captivated audiences with her soulful music and thought-provoking lyrics, carving out a global fanbase and critical acclaim.