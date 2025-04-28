Emenari Assumes Office As New Commissioner Of Police In Benue State

Ifeanyi Emenari has officially assumed office as the new Commissioner of Police for the Benue State Command.

His appointment was confirmed in a statement issued by SP Sewuese Anene, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), on Monday in Makurdi.

Emenari, a seasoned officer from Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area in Anambra State, brings with him years of experience, having been enlisted into the Nigeria Police Academy in 1992.

Over the course of his distinguished career, he has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities across Nigeria.

According to the statement, Emenari has held several prominent roles in numerous states, including Zamfara, Imo, Katsina, Anambra, Calabar, Osun, Ogun, Abia, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

During his career, Emenari served as the Unit Commander for various Police Mobile Force (PMF) units, including the 27 PMF in Kastina State (1996-1999), the 29 PMF in Awka, Anambra State (1999-2002), and the 11 PMF in Calabar, Cross River State (2002-2003).

The new Commissioner of Police also has extensive international experience. He represented Nigeria in several foreign missions, serving as the Commanding Officer for the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Mission in Sudan.

Additionally, he worked as the Ops Officer at the Joint Operation Center (JOC) in Khartoum, Sudan, and as the Deputy Security Advisor in Eastern Equatorial State, South Sudan, in 2012.

Before his deployment to Benue State, Emenari served as the Commissioner of Police, Force Provost Marshal. In his new role, he has pledged to focus on strengthening community policing and fostering partnerships with local communities to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the state.

“CP Emenari pledges to enhance security measures, using available resources to combat insecurity in the state,” Anene said in the statement.