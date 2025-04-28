Details Of Oleksandr Usyk Vs Daniel Dubois Rematch Confirmed

Ukrainian heavyweight boxer, Oleksandr Usyk is set to face Daniel Dubois in a rematch for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday, July 19, at Wembley Stadium in London.

In their previous encounter in 2023, Dubois suffered a defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk after being stopped in the ninth round.

This bout was marked by a controversial moment when Dubois landed a powerful shot that sent Usyk to the canvas, but the referee ruled it a low blow, leading to considerable debate among fans and analysts alike.

Now, with the opportunity for redemption on the line, Dubois aims to reclaim his standing in the heavyweight division and settle the score with the Ukrainian champion.

Usyk, who made history by defeating Tyson Fury in May 2024, became boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight world champion in a quarter-century.

This significant achievement was overshadowed, however, by his decision to engage in a rematch with Fury, which prevented him from defending his IBF title against Dubois.

Consequently, Usyk vacated the IBF title, allowing Dubois to be elevated from IBF interim champion to full world champion.

Dubois flaunted his championship credentials when he defended his title with a resounding knockout victory over former champion Anthony Joshua in September.

Although he had initially been scheduled to defend his IBF belt against Joseph Parker in February, Dubois was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an illness.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming rematch with Dubois, Usyk stated, “I’m grateful to God for the opportunity to once again fight for the undisputed championship. Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt – now I want it back.”