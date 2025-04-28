Confusion Rocks Kebbi APC Over Governor Idris’ Alleged Defection To PDP

There is tension in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State following widespread speculation that the state Governor, Nasiru Idris, may be planning to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The rumours were sparked by a viral report which listed Governor Idris as one of five serving APC governors reportedly considering joining forces with the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in a bid to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Despite the speculation gaining momentum on social media, the Kebbi State government has remained silent for over 48 hours, leaving party members and residents to wonder whether the rumours have any truth to them.

This prolonged silence has heightened anxiety among APC members in the state, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty about the political future of the governor and the broader dynamics within Kebbi State’s political scene.

Naija News understands that despite being in the opposition, the PDP maintains a strong presence in Kebbi State. The three senators representing the state in the National Assembly – Adamu Aliero (North), Yahaya Abdullahi (Central), and Garba Musa Maidoki (South) are all members of the PDP.

Former Governor, Adamu Aliero, who switched to the PDP, continues to hold significant influence in the state’s political landscape.

Many view Aliero as a key figure who can determine the outcome of future elections, and his continued presence in the opposition party has solidified the PDP’s foothold in the region.

Governor Idris, representing the APC, won the 2023 gubernatorial election by a narrow margin, securing only 52% of the votes to defeat his main rival, retired Army General Aminu Bande of the PDP.

The close contest raised questions about the APC’s stronghold in the state, and speculation regarding Idris’ defection has further ignited concerns about the party’s future direction.

The possibility of Governor Idris defecting has triggered an internal crisis within the APC in Kebbi, with several party members reportedly in discussions with opposition parties, including the Social Democratic Party (SDP), as they anticipate a potential shift by the governor.

This has led to growing confusion, particularly in the governor’s ward, Nassarawa II, where party members are uncertain about what lies ahead.

APC Leadership Issues Warning

To address the unrest, the Chairman of the APC in Kebbi State, Muhammad Zuru, issued a public statement urging party members to remain loyal and avoid aligning with what he referred to as “so-called emerging political parties,” including the SDP.

“As party members, we must remain loyal and sincerely support both the party and the government,” Zuru stated.

The speculation has led to mixed reactions within the APC. While some party members in a chat with Daily Post have dismissed the reports as baseless, others are becoming increasingly concerned that Governor Idris’ defection could soon become a reality.

“I don’t believe it’s true,” a senior APC member from Brinin Kebbi Local Government Area, Sani Bello, said.

“This is just one of those rumours that tend to surface every election cycle. Governor Idris is too committed to the APC to leave now, especially after the victory in the last election,” he added.

However, not everyone shares Bello’s optimism. A party member from the governor’s ward in Nassarawa II, Brinin Kebbi, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed a more cautious outlook.

The source said, “The silence from the government is worrisome. We are deeply concerned. The situation looks increasingly serious on a daily basis, and if the governor defects, it could spell the end of APC dominance in Kebbi State. I fear that the defection might be imminent.”

Another APC stalwart, Ahmed Jibril, who has been involved in local politics for years, added that the APC’s declining fortunes could lead to defections.

He said, “It’s possible that Governor Idris is considering joining forces with Atiku. The APC is fractured in this state and the national level, and some of us are already looking at alternatives. If the governor makes the move, others will follow. It’s all about survival in the political game.”

While some members are concerned about Governor Idris’s alleged defection, there is also growing chatter within the APC about the possibility of Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami stepping into the governor’s role in 2027.