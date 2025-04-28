Christopher Nkunku Tells Chelsea To Sell Him

Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku has told the Premier League side that he wishes to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, according to Goal.

Christopher Nkunku, 27, is not happy over his limited playing time at the club, a situation that has grown worse due to the series of injuries that have hampered his contributions on the pitch.

Nkunku joined Chelsea in 2023 but has struggled to make a significant impact due to a prolonged absence caused by an initial knee injury followed by a hamstring issue.

Since his return from injury, he has managed to start only 14 matches across all competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Conference League, and Carabao Cup. In total, he has made 27 appearances in 2025, accumulating just 910 minutes of playtime.

Despite the lack of consistent minutes, Nkunku has shown flashes of his talent, scoring five goals and providing three assists in nine UEFA Europa Conference League outings.

During his tenure at RB Leipzig, from 2019 to 2023, Nkunku enjoyed a prolific spell, netting 70 goals and registering 55 assists in 172 appearances.

Amid his lack of game time at Chelsea, GOAL reports that Bayern Munich have shown interest in Nkunku, eyeing him as a potential addition to bolster their attacking options, particularly as a backup for their star forward Harry Kane.

However, for Bayern to secure Nkunku’s services, they would first need to finalize the sale of Mathys Tel to Tottenham Hotspur for an estimated fee of around €50 million.

Tel, who joined Spurs on loan in February, returning to Bayern would consequently narrow Nkunku’s chances of making the switch to the Bundesliga giants.