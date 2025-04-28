Champions League Semi-Final, Leg 1: Arsenal Vs. PSG Preview, H2H, Prediction

Followers of the UEFA Champions League are set to witness an exhilarating semi-final first-leg showdown between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Emirates Stadium at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29.

Arsenal and PSG are fueled by the ambition of winning the Champions League trophy, but the Gunners enter the fixture with a distinct historical advantage and excellent recent performances.

Head-to-Head Record

In their European encounters, Arsenal and PSG have clashed four times, with Arsenal boasting an unbeaten record that includes one victory and three draws.

The most significant encounter took place earlier this season during the group stages, where the Gunners recorded a 2-0 win at home, thanks to superb finishes from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

Current Form

Arsenal are enjoying a remarkable streak in European competitions at home, remaining unbeaten in their last 11 matches at the Emirates. This impressive run features seven wins and four draws.

Defensively, the Gunners have been particularly formidable, recording six clean sheets across their last six home matches in the Champions League.

With a balanced blend of experience and youth, they seem poised to capitalize on their current momentum.

On the other side, PSG have faced difficulties against English teams during their recent travels, suffering two defeats in their last three away matches in England.

Despite dominating in Ligue 1, their away form in European ties has raised significant concerns, raising questions about their ability to handle the pressure of high-stakes matches on foreign soil.

Team News:

Arsenal:

The Gunners will miss several key players due to injuries, including influential captain Martin Ødegaard, midfield maestro Mikel Merino, and defenders Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Additionally, the absence of experienced midfielder Thomas Partey due to suspension leaves a gap in the Arsenal midfield.

Despite these absences, star player Bukayo Saka will be crucial for Arsenal, having been directly involved in seven goals during his last five Champions League appearances at home.

The dynamic forward’s ability to drive at defenders and create opportunities could be vital. Alongside him, Kai Havertz, who found the net against PSG earlier this season, is expected to step up and provide offensive support.

PSG:

For PSG, setbacks due to injuries have sidelined key players like Gonçalo Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, and Lucas Hernández. Furthermore, Ousmane Dembélé’s exclusion from the squad due to disciplinary reasons poses a significant blow to their attacking depth.

In light of these absences, young talents such as Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué will take centre stage, carrying the responsibility of spearheading offence. Their ability to break through Arsenal’s solid backline will be crucial in securing favourable results in London.

Prediction:

Taking into account Arsenal’s strong home form and PSG’s historical difficulties on English turf, Mikel Arteta’s side emerges as the favourites to claim victory in the first leg.

However, despite their young squad, PSG possess the potential to create significant threats, particularly if they exploit Arsenal’s injury list and capitalise on any lapses in concentration.

Predicted Scoreline: Arsenal 2-1 PSG