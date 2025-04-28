Carter Efe Blasts Headies Organisers For Nominating Mohbad

Skit maker and musician, Carter Efe has berated Headies Awards organizers for nominating late singer, Mohbad.

Efe claimed that the late musician was nominated by the organisers because they wanted to chase clout.

Naija News reports that Mohbad was nominated for the 17th edition of the Headies in two categories – the Best Street-Hop Artiste of the year and the Viewers’ Choice Award for his collaboration with Chike.

The singer’s widow, Omowunmi and their son received the posthumous honour in Lagos on Sunday.

However, reacting to the development in a video on social media, Carter Efe accused the awards organisers of having ulterior motives.

He stated that Headies has never given an award to Mohbad when he was alive, but are doing so now after his death.

He said in pidgin: “Why Headies dey misbehave now, them go dey nominate Mohbad? Wetin make them nominate Mohbad? But when the boy was alive them no go give am o. Anything for the clout na him Headies go dey do.”

Mohbad, who is yet to be buried, died in September 2023 under controversial circumstances.

Meanwhile, Nigerian media Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has berated reality star, Whitemoney, over his tribal remarks at the 17th Headies Awards ceremony.

Naija News learnt that Whitemoney, in his acceptance speech while receiving the Afrobeats Single Of the Year award on behalf of singer Flavour at the ceremony held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on Sunday, said he was on the stage on behalf of the Igbos.

However, the statement displeased some viewers, who accused him of tribalism for narrowing Flavour’s fan base to the Igbo folks.

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle, Do2dtun slammed Whitemoney for bringing tribal sentiment into the award ceremony, stressing that the award won by Flavour was for all Afrobeats fans.

He wrote, “’On behalf of the Igbos.’ I am sorry, that was so unnecessary. It didn’t need that type of narrative. It’s an award won by an African; for Afrobeat and a Nigerian. #headies2025”