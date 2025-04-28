BRICS: Nigeria Joins Other Senior Diplomats For Discussion On Donald Trump’s Trade Policies

Nigeria will collaborate with senior diplomats from BRICS nations in Brazil on Monday, April 28, 2025, to collectively address the challenges posed by United States (US) President Donald Trump’s assertive trade policies.

Naija News reports that this meeting is particularly significant given the recent reduction in global growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund, attributed to the repercussions of the new tariffs implemented by the American administration.

Over the course of two days in Rio de Janeiro, diplomats from the BRICS countries, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will convene as a precursor to the upcoming leaders’ summit scheduled for July.

“The ministers are negotiating a declaration aimed at reaffirming the centrality and importance of the multilateral trading system,” Brazil’s BRICS representative Mauricio Lyrio told reporters over the weekend.

Since its establishment in 2009, the group has seen substantial growth, now encompassing Iran, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. It represents nearly half of the world’s population and accounts for 39 percent of the global GDP.

Following his return to the White House in January, Trump has imposed a universal 10 percent tariff on numerous countries, while China faces tariffs as high as 145 percent on various products.

In retaliation, Beijing has enacted duties of 125 percent on American goods. Trump has warned of potential 100 percent tariffs on BRICS nations if they undermine the US dollar.

The meeting will be hosted by Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, with attendance from Russia’s Sergei Lavrov and China’s Wang Yi, among others. It is set to commence at approximately 11:00 am (1400 GMT), with a statement anticipated in the afternoon.

Climate change is expected to be a prominent topic ahead of the United Nations COP30 climate summit in November, which will take place in Brazil’s Amazonian city of Belem.

Additionally, the group is likely to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as Trump aims to facilitate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the BRICS will be joined by nine other ‘partner’ countries, including several former Soviet states, as well as Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Nigeria for discussions.